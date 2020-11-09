Songs for a New World, With Rachel Tucker, Rachel John, More, Will Transfer to London's Vaudeville Theatre

The limited engagement of the Jason Robert Brown revue will begin in February 2021.

Jason Robert Brown’s Songs for a New World , seen at The London Palladium in October, will transfer to the Vaudeville Theatre for a limited run beginning February 5, 2021. Directed by Séimí Campbell, the production will officially open February 5 and continue through March 7.

The cast, all returning from the London Palladium engagement, will include Olivier nominees Rachel John (Hamilton) and Rachel Tucker (Come From Away), Cedric Neal (Motown), David Hunter (Waitress), and Shem Omari James.

Brown's collection of powerful songs examines life, love, and the choices that we make.

READ: London’s Six, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, More Now Hope to Reopen in December

The production will also have musical direction by Josh Winstone, musical supervision by Adam Hoskins, lighting design by Jack Knowles, sound design by Jonny Dickie of Robins Audio, and design consultancy by Madeleine Girling.

Lambert Jackson Productions CEO Jamie Lambert and Creative Director Eliza Jackson said, “This show garnered a huge amount of critical acclaim when it played the London Palladium in early October, and we are hugely grateful to the brilliant team at Nimax for working with us to bring this phenomenal production to the Vaudeville. The show reflects so brilliantly all that is happening in our world right now, whilst also providing hope and light in a time where so many theatre fans are feeling the effect that the pandemic has had on our industry. We can’t wait for more people to see this production in all its glory in a West End run.”

Click here for more information.

