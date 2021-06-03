Songs From Rent, Les Misérables, Once On This Island, More Will Be Featured in Music Theatre International's All Together Now!

The revue celebrating the return of live performances will be available to theatres for free.

Music Theatre International has released the full song list for its all-new musical revue, All Together Now!.

The customizable work is part of the theatrical licensor's worldwide event celebrating the return of live theatre, and will be available to theatres at no charge for live and live-streamed performances the weekend of November 12, as announced earlier this year. MTI will begin taking license applications for the work in mid-June.

Joining the previously announced list of authors and rightsholders providing material to the project are Stephen Sondheim, Alan Menken, Howard Ashman, Glenn Slater, Jack Feldman, Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, Green Day, Jeanine Tesori, Dick Scanlan, Bobby Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Jason Robert Brown, David Hein and Irene Sankoff, Sara Bareilles, Lionel Bart, Jason Howland, Mindi Dickstein, and Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick. The song list includes tunes from such MTI-licensed musicals as Rent, Les Misérables, Into the Woods, Matilda, Hairspray, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Fiddler on the Roof, Once On This Island, Little Shop of Horrors, and Mamma Mia!, among others.

"MTI is grateful for the generosity and support of the authors and rightsholders contributing songs from their iconic musicals to the All Together Now! revue," says MTI Worldwide CEO Drew Cohen. "Theatre is about community, and these authors are doing their part to reignite in-person theatre at all levels."

"We designed the revue with multiple song options for each slot so theatres have flexibility with how they present the show," adds MTI Chief Operating Officer and Director of Education and Development John Prignano. "The option to choose from two or three fantastic songs for each slot allows producers to tailor the show to best fit their artistic and creative vision, the talents of their cast, and the composition of their audience."

Participating theatres will be able to access a special pre-made template on PLAYBILLder, Playbill's fully customizable, Broadway-quality Playbill program creation platform, that will auto populate their program with all the MTI-approved data for the show, including billing information and song lists.

In addition to Playbill, partners for All Together Now! include American Association of Community Theatre, American Alliance for Theatre and Education, Broadway Media, BroadwayWorld, Disney Theatrical Group, Educational Theatre Association, Funk Studios, Hal Leonard, iHeartRadio Broadway, National Alliance for Musical Theatre, Subplot Studio, and TYA/USA.

Take a look at the complete All Together Now! song list:

“Astonishing” (Little Women)

“Back to Before” (Ragtime)

“Be Our Guest” (Disney’s Beauty and the Beast)

“Beautiful City” (Godspell)

“Children Will Listen” (Into the Woods)

“Consider Yourself” (Lionel Bart’s Oliver!)

“Empty Chairs at Empty Tables” (Les Misérables)

“Gimme, Gimme” (Thoroughly Modern Millie)

“Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” (Green Day’s American Idiot)

“I Dreamed a Dream” (Les Misérables)

“Let It Go” (Disney’s Frozen)

“Life Is So Peculiar” (Five Guys Named Moe)

“Matchmaker” (Fiddler on the Roof)

“Meadowlark” (The Baker’s Wife)

“Middle of a Moment” (Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach)

“Pure Imagination” (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory)

“Seasons of Love” (Rent)

“Seize the Day” (Disney’s Newsies)

“She Used to Be Mine” (Waitress)

“Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat” (Guys and Dolls)

“Somewhere That’s Green” (Little Shop of Horrors)

“Spread the Love Around” (Sister Act)

“Stop the World” (Come From Away)

“Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” (Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins)

“Take a Chance on Me” (Mamma Mia!)

“The Human Heart” (Once on This Island)

“The New World” (Songs for a New World)

“This Is the Moment” (Jekyll & Hyde)

“Tomorrow” (Annie)

“We’re All in This Together” (Disney’s High School Musical)

“When I Grow Up” (Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical)

“Why We Tell the Story” (Once on This Island)

“Wouldn’t It Be Loverly?” (My Fair Lady)

“Writing Down the Story of My Life” (Junie B. Jones The Musical)

“You Can’t Stop the Beat” (Hairspray)

“You Could Drive a Person Crazy” (Company)

For more information, visit AllTogetherNowMTI.com.