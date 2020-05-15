Songwriter Drew Gasparini Joins Playbill LIVE! May 15

Gasprarini recently released We Aren't Kids Anymore, an album of his original musical sung by Bonnie Milligan, Raymond J. Lee, and more.

Drew Gasparini joins Playbill LIVE! May 15 at 1 PM ET to talk about his career as a songwriter, recent album We Aren't Kids Anymore, and what he's working on during this time of staying at home. Viewers can watch on Playbill's YouTube channel.

Gasparini recently hosted a virtual concert of his new album exclusively for Playbill April 25, featuring interviews with and performances from the LP’s vocalists Lilli Cooper (Tootsie), Raymond J. Lee (Soft Power), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), and Colton Ryan (Girl From The North Country).

