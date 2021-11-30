Sonoya Mizuno, Matt de Rogatis, Christian Jules Le Blanc, More Will Star in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof Off-Broadway

Joe Rosario will direct the Tennessee Williams classic at the Theatre at St. Clements.

A new production of the Tennessee Williams classic Cat On a Hot Tin Roof, presented by Ruth Stage, will play Off-Broadway's Theatre at St. Clements beginning January 14, 2022, prior to an official opening January 23. The limited engagement will continue through February 13.

Directed by Joe Rosario, the production will feature Sonoya Mizuno (House of the Dragon) as Maggie, Matt de Rogatis (Lone Star) as Brick, Daytime Emmy winner Christian Jules Le Blanc (The Young and the Restless) as Big Daddy, Tony nominee Alison Fraser (The Secret Garden) as Big Mama, Austin Pendleton (The Little Foxes) as Doc Baugh, Milton Elliott (Biloxi Blues) as Rev. Tooker, Tiffan Borelli (Million Dollar Quartet) as Mae, Carly Gold (The Ferryman) as The No Neck Monsters, and Spencer Scott (The Glass Menagerie) as Gooper.

The upcoming staging will be the first production of the Williams play that his estate has allowed to be produced Off-Broadway. The 1955 drama has been revived five times on Broadway, most recently in 2013 starring Scarlett Johansson and Benjamin Walker, and was made into a film in 1958 starring Elizabeth Taylor and Paul Newman.

“In our production of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, we want the audience to feel a more personalized connection to this classic drama,” said director Rosario. “By infusing elements of realism and illusion, we seek to bring out essential truths and the timelessness of a dysfunctional family. Our production is a step-by-step journey to the stormy apex of this authentic American dynasty from a modern perspective.”

The production will also have scenic design by Matt Imhoff, lighting design by Steve Wolf, and sound design by Ben Levine.

All attendees will be required to show ID and proof of COVID vaccination. Visit Ruthstage.org/cat.

