Sophia Anne Caruso and Sofia Wylie Cast in The School for Good and Evil

By Dan Meyer
Dec 21, 2020
 
Paul Feig directs the upcoming Netflix film adaptation of Soman Chainani’s novel.
Beetlejuice star Sophia Anne Caruso has been cast as Sophie in the upcoming Netflix film The School for Good and Evil. Director Paul Feig posted the news on his Twitter December 18, with Sofia Wylie (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) announced as Agatha.

Based on the book series by Soman Chainani, Sophie and Agatha are best friends who find themselves attending a school where kids are trained to be fairy tale heroes and villains.

The School for Good and Evil has a screenplay by David Magee and Laura Solon and is produced by Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, Jane Startz, and Feigco’s Paul Feig and Laura Fischer. Chainana, Zack Roth, and Patricia Riggen are executive producers.

Caruso will next be seen in the filmed stage capture of Lazarus, co-starring Michael C. Hall. The David Bowie and Enda Walsh musical streams early next year.

