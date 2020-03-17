South Coast Repertory Looks to the Future With 2020–2021 Season Unveiling

The roster features four world premieres, including a musical adaptation of Prelude to a Kiss.

Although South Coast Repertory has joined the many theatre companies around the world in temporarily shutting its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Costa Mesa, California, venue has its eye on re-raising the curtain with its newly announced 2020–2021 season.

The new lineup features four world premieres, including a musical adaptation of Prelude to a Kiss. Craig Lucas pens the book after writing the 1988 play and the 1992 film adaptation. The musical will also feature music by Dan Messé and lyrics by Sean Hartley; Artistic Director David Ivers will direct. The production will round out the Segerstrom Stage season May 15–June 12, 2021.

The season begins September 5 with August Wilson's Two Trains Running, directed by Lou Bellamy. Also heading to Segerstrom Stage are Quixote Nuevo, Octavio Solis' modern retelling of Don Quixote directed by Juliette Carrillo (October 17–November 14); the holiday presentation of A Christmas Carol, marking the Jerry Patch adaptation's final run before a new version in 2021 (November 28–December 27); a Beth Lopes-helmed staging of Thornton Wilder's Our Town (January 23–February 20); and the world premiere of Erika Sheffer's Vladimir (March 27–April 24).

Meanwhile, on the Julianne Argyros Stage, South Coast Rep will present the world premiere of Amy Brenneman and Sabrina Peck's movement-based, autobiographical Threshold (September 27–October 18); Mike Lew's Tiger Style! directed by Lisa Portes (January 3–24); The 39 Steps directed by Kent Nicholson (March 7–28); and a world premiere to be announced beginning April 11.

Currently, South Coast Rep has canceled all performances of its production of Outside Mullingar and has postponed the Junior Players production of Snow White. Its world premiere of Kate Hamill’s adaptation of The Scarlet Letter is slated to begin March 28.

For more information, visit SCR.org.