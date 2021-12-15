Spamilton: An American Parody National Tour Announces 2022 Performance Dates

Gerard Alessandrini sends up Lin-Manuel Miranda's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical.

The national tour of Gerard Alessandrini's Spamilton: An American Parody, having launched in 2018, has announced tour dates in the new year.

The sendup of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Lin-Manuel Miranda musical will play the Weill Center in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, January 22, 2022; the Stanley Theatre in Utica, New York, January 27; the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord, New Hampshire, February 4; the Scherr Forum Theatre in Thousand Oaks, California, March 1-6; the Heritage Center in Dubuque, Iowa, April 13; and Stockton University in Galloway, New Jersey, April 29.

The cast currently features Jared Alexander, Paloma D’Auria, Marissa Hecker, Brandon Kinley, T.J. Newton, Nigel Richards, and Miles Davis Tillman with musical director Fred Barton at the piano.

The creative team also includes choreographer Gerry McIntyre, set designer Morgan Large, costume designer Dustin Cross, and lighting designer Michael Gilliam.

Spamilton was originally produced at The Triad Theater in New York City by John Freedson, David Zippel, Alessandrini, and Christine Pedi. The North American tour is produced by Spamiltour LLC. Brierpatch Productions serves as general manager with tour direction by Bond Theatrical.

Visit SPAMILTON.com.