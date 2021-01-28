Spend an Evening With the Cast of Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical January 28

By Dan Meyer
Jan 28, 2021
 
Playbill and Broadway Roulette are cooking up a fan experience for theatre lovers of all ages.
André De Shields and cast of <i>Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical</i>
André De Shields and cast of Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical Courtesy of DKC/O&M

From the kitchen to the to the digital screen to the virtual stage door, fans can continue to enjoy Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical January 28 as part of the latest Stage Door Sessions. In this digital theatrical experience, presented by Playbill Social Selects and Broadway Roulette, fans can meet a few of the performers who took part in the musical's viral journey.

Audiences can ask questions, interact with other fans, and learn new things about the stage where it happened. For tickets, click here. Each Stage Door Session runs approximately one hour. Every 15 minutes, host Elizabeth Durand Streisand “spins the wheel,” and a new surprise guest arrives.

Joy Woods, Tituss Burgess, and JJ Niemann in <i>Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical</i>
Joy Woods, Tituss Burgess, and JJ Niemann in Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical Courtesy of DKC/O&M

Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical raised $2 million for The Actors Fund and is now considered the most successful fundraiser in the organization's history with over 350,000 people catching the show during its virtual run.

The musical, directed by Six co-creator Lucy Moss, starred Tituss Burgess as Remy, Andrew Barth Feldman as Linguini, and Ashley Park as Colette. Rounding out the cast were Wayne Brady as Django, Kevin Chamberlin as Gusteau, André De Shields as Ego, Adam Lambert as Emile, Priscilla Lopez as Mabel, Owen Tabaka as Young Ego, and Mary Testa as Skinner.

In the collaborative spirit of the show’s origins, the production featured music from several creators who participated in the TikTok trend. Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley (Circle Jerk) adapted the project for the virtual stage. Among those contributing to the score were Chamberlin, Danny Bernstein, Gabbi Bolt, RJ Christian, Nathan Fosbinder, Emily Jacobsen, Sophia James, Katie Johantgen, Daniel Mertzlufft, Alec Powell, and Blake Rouse, with additional lyrics by Kate Leonard.

The ensemble featured Cori Jaskier, Talia Suskauer, Nikisha Williams, JJ Niemann, John Michael Lyles, Raymond J. Lee, and Joy Woods. Broadway Sinfonietta, a 20-piece collective of female and majority women-of-color musicians, served as the production's orchestra.

Looking for more digital theatre experiences? Check out all Playbill Social Selects (#SocialSelects) has to offer on Playbill.com.

