Spend Christmas in New York With Playbill Social Selects and Broadway Up Close December 22

Tim Dolan guides online visitors through a special Christmas-themed virtual tour of NYC's Rockefeller Center.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree and the Radio City Christmas Spectacular have long been highlights of the Christmas scenery in New York City. The streets may have considerably fewer tourists this season, but we can still grab a cup of cocoa and take a virtual stroll through the streets of New York with Playbill Social Selects and Broadway Up Close. Join host Tim Dolan December 22, 8PM ET as he explores theatrical holiday traditions in "The Big Apple", bringing Broadway cheer to your holiday season...and maybe even a fun camel fact or two.

Combining his storytelling skills as an actor and his love for Broadway history, Tim created Broadway Up Close Walking Tours in 2010. Over the past decade, the company has established six different tour experiences. In 2019, he opened a freestanding gift shop in the middle of Times Square that offers custom Broadway merchandise.

On the small screen, Dolan was featured on Season 2 of HBO's Boardwalk Empire. In theatre, Tim was the Dance Captain in the Off-Broadway revival of Once Upon A Mattress, starring Jackie Hoffman and John "Lypsinka" Epperson. He also performed as Abraham in the long-running hit musical Altar Boyz.

For a full list of Playbill Social Select events, click here.