SpongeBob Star Ethan Slater, Bonnie Milligan, and More Tapped for the Next Broadway JackBox

Also joining Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello April 14 will be Natalie Walker and Danny Skinner.

The April 14 Broadway Jackbox will reunite SpongeBob SquarePants' Ethan Slater and Danny Skinner (who played SpongeBob and Patrick Star on Broadway, respectively). Head Over Heel's Bonnie Milligan and Alice By Heart's Natalie Walker will also take part in the live gaming event, joining creators Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello.

Following a successful March 13 launch, the now twice-weekly Broadway Jackbox features Broadway personalities playing games from developer Jackbox Games while raising much-needed funds for The Actors Fund during the coronavirus pandemic.

Co-produced by Feldman and Boniello, the April 14 event will be at 6 PM ET on Twitch. Money is raised through donations from viewers.

In the wake of theatre and venue closures around the country, The Actors Fund is in essential need of support during the COVID-19 pandemic. There are a number of fundraising efforts to help the organization, including Playbill correspondent Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley's twice-daily live streamed concert: Stars in the House. Watch here. To donate directly, visit ActorsFund.org.

