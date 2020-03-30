Spot Christine Baranski in Latex, a Singing John Cameron Mitchell, Audra McDonald, More in The Good Fight Season 4 Trailer

The CBS All Access drama, featuring a slew of theatre favorites, returns in April.

Diane Lockhart is going head-to-head against the rich and powerful in Season 4 of The Good Fight, and they might need a safe word. In the new trailer above, Christine Baranski dons a latex catsuit for reasons unclear.

The drama, a spin-off of CBS' The Good Wife, returns to the streaming platform CBS All Access April 9 with plenty of theatre stars in tow. Watch above for appearances from Tony winners Baranski, Audra McDonald, and John Larroquette, Tony nominees Sarah Steele and Zach Grenier, and stage alums Cush Jumbo and new addition Hugh Dancy.

Also making a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo in the trailer is Tony Award recipient John Cameron Mitchell. The Hedwig and the Angry Inch creator-star plays Felix Staples, a gay alt-right troll who seems to have a musical moment in the new season.

The fourth season will premiere with an episode taking place in an alternate universe, in which Hillary Clinton is elected president over Donald Trump in 2016. As the season unfolds, Diane will dig into an investigation surrounding Memo 618, a mysterious document relieving the elite of judicial consequence.