Spring Awakening Reunion Concert to Be Focus of HBO Documentary

The one-night-only Actors Fund benefit takes place November 15.

HBO is making a documentary about the Spring Awakening original Broadway cast reunion concert. As previously announced , the one-night-only benefit for The Actors Fund takes place November 15 at the Imperial Theatre.

Produced by RadicalMedia, the documentary will feature performances from the event, behind-the-scenes moments, newly filmed interviews, and archival footage from the original staging. It is slated for a 2022 release on HBO.

The entire original cast is taking part in the concert, with Jonathan Groff, Lauren Pritchard, Lea Michele, Skylar Austin, John Gallagher, Jr., Gerard Canonico, Lilli Cooper, Jennifer Damiano, Christine Eastbrook, Gideon Glick, Robert Hager, Brian Johnson, Krysta Rodriguez, Stephen Spinella, Phoebe Strole, Jonny B. Wright, and Remy Zaken all reuniting. Original director Michael Mayer is helming the event.

Michael John Warren is directing the documentary for HBO; it is executive produced by Jon Kamen, Meredith Bennett, and Dave Sirulnick for RadicalMedia, alongside Tom Hulce, Ira Pittleman, and Groff. Pritchard is co-producer.

With music by Duncan Sheik and a book and lyrics by Steven Sater, Spring Awakening opened at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre on December 10, 2006. That original production earned eight Tony Awards, including the prizes for Best Musical, Direction, Book, Score, and Featured Actor (Gallagher). It returned to Broadway in 2015 in a production from Deaf West Theatre.