Hadestown’s André De Shields, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, and More Share What They Miss Most and What They Look Forward To

The cast and creatives of Broadway’s Hadestown reflect on the favorite moments they can’t wait to relive when “spring will come again.”

It has been eight weeks since the temporary shutdown of Broadway. The cast and creatives of the 2019 Tony-winning Best Musical Hadestown share with Playbill what they miss the most and what they look forward to once Broadway and the show can return to its home at the Walter Kerr Theatre.

For André De Shields, it’s “the opportunity, eight times a week to agree with you: that joy is the essence of life.” Cast members Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Timothy Hughes, and more also weigh in alongside creative team members like writer Anaïs Mitchell, director Rachel Chavkin, and more,

Hadestown began previews on Broadway March 22, 2019. The production, directed by Chavkin with choreography by David Neumann, was nominated for 14 Tony Awards, winning eight, including Best Musical.

Featuring music, lyrics, and a book by Mitchell, Hadestown intertwines two myths—that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone—as it guides audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back.

Mitchell's folk opera premiered Off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop in 2016 and was later seen in a 2017 engagement at the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton, Canada, then at London's National Theatre before arriving on Broadway.