Springsteen on Broadway Ends Limited Broadway Return Engagement September 4

By Andrew Gans
Sep 04, 2021
 
The theatrical concert, starring the Tony-honored and Grammy-winning Bruce Springsteen, was the first Broadway production to open since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Springsteen on Broadway, the intimate solo concert from Grammy-winning Bruce Springsteen, ends its return Broadway engagement September 4 at the St. James Theatre. The production began performances June 26.

The St. James, home to the Disney musical Frozen at the time of the coronavirus shutdown, was the first house to welcome the return of audiences for a Broadway production. A limited engagement of David Byrne’s American Utopia will follow Springsteen into the St. James beginning September 17.

Springsteen on Broadway originally played a year-long Broadway run at the Walter Kerr Theatre (like the St. James, owned and operated by Jujamcyn), opening in October 2017. Springsteen was honored with a Special Tony Award for the sold-out engagement. Broadway performances were filmed and subsequently released as a Netflix special and album.

Springsteen on Broadway features scenic design by Heather Wolensky, lighting design by Natasha Katz, and sound design by Brian Ronan.

(Updated September 4, 2021)

