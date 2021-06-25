Springsteen on Broadway Launches Digital Lottery

The limited engagement begins June 26 at the St. James Theatre.

Springsteen on Broadway, the intimate solo concert from Grammy-winning rock legend Bruce Springsteen that returns to Broadway June 26 at the St. James Theatre, has launched a digital lottery for performances beginning June 29 and continuing through the final performance September 4.

For each performance, 32 tickets will be sold for $75 each (limit two tickets per winner). To register, click here.

For performances Wednesday through Saturday, the lottery will open at 9 AM ET two days prior to the performance date and will close at 8:59 AM ET the day before the performance. For Tuesday performances, the drawing will open at 9 AM ET four days prior to the performance date and will close at 8:59 AM ET the day before the performance. Each winning entrant may purchase up to two tickets for the duration of the engagement.

Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent at approximately 11 AM ET the day prior to the performance via email and SMS (if mobile number is provided). Tickets must be purchased online with a credit card by 3 PM ET the day prior to the performance; tickets not claimed by 3 PM ET the day prior to the performance are forfeited.

The seat locations of lottery tickets may have a partial, restricted, or obstructed view of the stage. Seats may be located anywhere in the theatre, including in sections accessible by stairs only. (Winners who require accessible seating or other special accommodations should contact help@luckyseat.com.)

Celebrate the Return of Theatre With a Springsteen on Broadway Playbill

The production originally played a year-long Broadway run at the Walter Kerr Theatre (like the St. James, owned and operated by Jujamcyn), opening in October 2017. Springsteen was honored with a Special Tony Award for the sold-out engagement. Broadway performances were filmed and subsequently released as a Netflix special and album.

The St. James, home to the Disney musical Frozen at the time of the coronavirus shutdown, is the first house to welcome the return of audiences for a Broadway production.

Springsteen on Broadway features scenic design by Heather Wolensky, lighting design by Natasha Katz, and sound design by Brian Ronan.

Attendees will need to be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO-approved vaccine in order to attend Springsteen on Broadway and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theatre with their valid ticket. The only exception will be for guests under the age of 16, or those who need reasonable accommodations due to a disability or religious belief.

