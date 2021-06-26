Springsteen on Broadway Reopens June 26 at the St. James Theatre

The theatrical concert, starring the Tony-honored and Grammy-winning Bruce Springsteen, is the first Broadway production since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Springsteen on Broadway, the intimate solo concert from Grammy-winning rock legend Bruce Springsteen, returns to Broadway June 26 at the St. James Theatre, with additional performances scheduled through September 4. The St. James, home to the Disney musical Frozen at the time of the coronavirus shutdown, is the first house to welcome the return of audiences for a Broadway production.

The production originally played a year-long Broadway run at the Walter Kerr Theatre (like the St. James, owned and operated by Jujamcyn), opening in October 2017. Springsteen was honored with a Special Tony Award for the sold-out engagement. Broadway performances were filmed and subsequently released as a Netflix special and album.

Celebrate the Return of Theatre With a Springsteen on Broadway Playbill

Springsteen on Broadway features scenic design by Heather Wolensky, lighting design by Natasha Katz, and sound design by Brian Ronan.

Proceeds from the June 26 opening night will be donated to a group of local New York and New Jersey charities, including the Boys and Girls Club of Monmouth County, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Food Bank for New York City, Fulfill (Monmouth and Ocean Counties Foodbank), Long Island Cares, NJ Pandemic Relief Fund, and The Actors Fund.

READ: What Did Critics Think of Springsteen on Broadway on Netflix?

The production has launched a digital lottery. For each performance, 32 tickets will be sold for $75 each (limit two tickets per winner). To register, click here.

Audience members are required to provide proof of full FDA- or WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccination in order to enter the theatre.

A limited engagement of David Byrne’s American Utopia will follow Springsteen into the St. James beginning September 17.

READ: What Broadway Shows You Can Buy Tickets For (and When)

First Look at Springsteen on Broadway First Look at Springsteen on Broadway 5 PHOTOS

(Updated June 26, 2021)