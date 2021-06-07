Springsteen on Broadway to Return to Broadway in June

The production, starring the Tony-honored and Grammy-winning Bruce Springsteen, will play a limited run at the St. James Theatre.

Springsteen on Broadway, the intimate solo concert from Grammy-winning rock legend Bruce Springsteen, will return to Broadway beginning June 26 at the St. James Theatre, with additional performances scheduled through September 4. The St. James, home to the Disney musical Frozen at the time of the coronavirus shutdown, is currently the first house scheduled to welcome the return of audiences for a Broadway production.

The production originally played a year-long Broadway run at the Walter Kerr Theatre (like the St. James, owned and operated by Jujamcyn), opening in October 2017. Springsteen was honored with a Special Tony Award for the sold-out engagement. Broadway performances were filmed and subsequently released as a Netflix special and album.

Springsteen on Broadway features scenic design by Heather Wolensky, lighting design by Natasha Katz, and sound design by Brian Ronan.

Proceeds from the new opening night will be donated to a group of local New York and New Jersey charities, including the Boys and Girls Club of Monmouth County, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Food Bank for New York City, Fulfill (Monmouth and Ocean Counties Foodbank), Long Island Cares, NJ Pandemic Relief Fund, and The Actors Fund.

Tickets will go on sale June 10 at noon here. Audience members will be required to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination in order to enter the theatre.

