St. Ann’s Warehouse Streams Phyllida Lloyd’s All-Female Henry IV October 16

Harriet Walter stars in the title role of Shakespeare's history play, now set in a women's prison.

St. Ann’s Warehouse in Brooklyn continues its month-long free streaming presentation of 2020 Tony nominee Phyllida Lloyd’s all-female Shakespeare trilogy with Henry IV October 16 at 7:30 PM ET. The production, filmed at London’s Donmar Warehouse in 2016, stars Harriet Walter in the title role with the action moved from medieval England to a women's prison in the modern era.

The show is available to watch through October 22 on StAnnsWarehouse.org.

Joining Walter as the ruler are Jade Anouka as Hotspur, Sheila Atim as Gadshill/Lady Percy, Jackie Clune as Westmoreland/Glendower, Shiloh Coke as Mortimer, Karen Dunbar as Bardolph/Vernon, Clare Dunne as Prince Hal, Leah Harvey as Poins/The Douglas, Zainab Hasan as the Hostess/Messenger, Jennifer Joseph as Sir Walter Blunt/Sheriff, Martina Laird as Worcester/Peto, and Sophie Stanton as Falstaff.

The production features set design by Bunny Christie with Ellen Nabaro, costumes by Deborah Andrews, lighting by James Farncombe, fight direction by Kate Waters, sound by Tom Gibbons, and movement direction by Ann Yee.

As previously announced, the trilogy began with Julius Caesar (October 6–11) and finishes with The Tempest (October 23-29). A marathon of all three works plays October 30-November 1.