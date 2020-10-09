St. Ann’s Warehouse Streams Phyllida Lloyd’s All-Female Julius Caesar October 9

Harriet Walter stars as Brutus in the Shakespeare play, now set in a women's prison.

St. Ann’s Warehouse in Brooklyn begins its month-long free streaming presentation of Phyllida Lloyd’s all-female Shakespeare trilogy with Julius Caesar October 9 at 7:30 PM ET. The production, filmed at London’s Donmar Warehouse in 2016, stars Harriet Walter as Brutus with the action moved from Ancient Rome to a women's prison in the modern era.

The show is available to watch through October 15 on StAnnsWarehouse.org.

Jackie Clune takes on the title role of the ill-fated Roman leader and Jade Anouka starring as Caesar's right-hand Mark Antony. Rounding out the cast are Karen Dunbar as Casca, Clare Dunne as Portia and Octavius Caesar, Shiloh Coke as Cinna the Poet, Sheila Atim as Lucius, Leah Harvey as Soothsayer, Zainab Hasan as Calpurnia and Metellus Cimber, Jennifer Joseph as Trebonius, and Carolina Valdés as Cinna, with Sarah-Jane Dent, Rhiannon Harper-Rafferty, and Liv Spencer as guards.

The production features set and costume designs by Bunny Christie, lighting by James Farncombe, fight direction by Kate Waters, sound by Tom Gibbons and movement direction by Ann Yee.

As previously announced, the trilogy continues with Henry IV (October 16-22) and The Tempest (October 23-29), with a marathon of all works playing October 30-November 1.

