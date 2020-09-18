St. Ann’s Warehouse to Stream Phyllida Lloyd’s All-Female Shakespeare Trilogy, More This Fall

toggle menu
toggle search form
Off-Broadway News   St. Ann’s Warehouse to Stream Phyllida Lloyd’s All-Female Shakespeare Trilogy, More This Fall
By Dan Meyer
Sep 18, 2020
 
The Brooklyn venue will also as host in-person rooftop concerts and art installations.
julius Caesar_Donmar Warehouse_Great Performances_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of Julius Caesar Helen Maybanks

St. Ann’s Warehouse in Brooklyn is moving forward with in-person and digital programming for its fall 2020 season. Among the highlights are streams of full theatrical productions and in-person rooftop concerts outside the venue.

As part of a previously announced collaboration with several theatres, St. Ann’s will present the stream of Emma Rice’s Romantics Anonymous September 26.

Audiences will then have the chance to watch Phyllida Lloyd’s all-female Shakespeare trilogy, filmed at the Donmar Warehouse in London. The three productions are Julius Caesar (October 9-15), Henry IV (October 16-22), and The Tempest (October 23-29), with a marathon of all works playing October 30-November 1. The season will also include streams of John Cale and Lou Reed's Songs for ‘Drella - A Fiction (November 13-19) and Reed’s Berlin, Live at St. Ann’s Warehouse (November 20-26).

Over summer, St. Ann’s launched Get Back!, a series that offers free, live, unannounced concerts for people who happen to be in the vicinity of the Brooklyn theatre. The performances kicked off August 16 and will continue this fall with concerts by Bobby Previte, Stew, and Baba Bibi.

Later in September, St. Ann’s will launch a new visual art installation on Old Dock and Water Street. “Miguel Amortegui - Love in the Time of Corona” is a collection of paintings depicting the humanity and hope of the marginalized and misunderstood. A street photography showcase by Kobie Procter titled “An Urban Canvas” will continue on New Dock Street after launching earlier this year, with a series of projected photos documenting racial justice protests across America.

Production Photos: Donmar Warehouse's Julius Caesar on PBS' Great Performances

Production Photos: Donmar Warehouse's Julius Caesar on PBS' Great Performances

18 PHOTOS
julius Caesar_Donmar Warehouse_Great Performances_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of Juliet Caesar Helen Maybanks
julius Caesar_Donmar Warehouse_Great Performances_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Harriet Walter Helen Maybanks
julius Caesar_Donmar Warehouse_Great Performances_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Harriet Walter Helen Maybanks
julius Caesar_Donmar Warehouse_Great Performances_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of Julius Caesar Helen Maybanks
julius Caesar_Donmar Warehouse_Great Performances_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Zainab Hasan and Jackie Clune Helen Maybanks
julius Caesar_Donmar Warehouse_Great Performances_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Karen Dunbar Helen Maybanks
julius Caesar_Donmar Warehouse_Great Performances_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Clare Dunne Helen Maybanks
julius Caesar_Donmar Warehouse_Great Performances_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Clare Dunne and Leah Harvey Helen Maybanks
julius Caesar_Donmar Warehouse_Great Performances_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of Julius Caesar Helen Maybanks
julius Caesar_Donmar Warehouse_Great Performances_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of Julius Caesar Helen Maybanks
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Theatre Alternatives
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.