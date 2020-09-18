St. Ann’s Warehouse to Stream Phyllida Lloyd’s All-Female Shakespeare Trilogy, More This Fall

The Brooklyn venue will also as host in-person rooftop concerts and art installations.

St. Ann’s Warehouse in Brooklyn is moving forward with in-person and digital programming for its fall 2020 season. Among the highlights are streams of full theatrical productions and in-person rooftop concerts outside the venue.

As part of a previously announced collaboration with several theatres, St. Ann’s will present the stream of Emma Rice’s Romantics Anonymous September 26.

Audiences will then have the chance to watch Phyllida Lloyd’s all-female Shakespeare trilogy, filmed at the Donmar Warehouse in London. The three productions are Julius Caesar (October 9-15), Henry IV (October 16-22), and The Tempest (October 23-29), with a marathon of all works playing October 30-November 1. The season will also include streams of John Cale and Lou Reed's Songs for ‘Drella - A Fiction (November 13-19) and Reed’s Berlin, Live at St. Ann’s Warehouse (November 20-26).

Over summer, St. Ann’s launched Get Back!, a series that offers free, live, unannounced concerts for people who happen to be in the vicinity of the Brooklyn theatre. The performances kicked off August 16 and will continue this fall with concerts by Bobby Previte, Stew, and Baba Bibi.

Later in September, St. Ann’s will launch a new visual art installation on Old Dock and Water Street. “Miguel Amortegui - Love in the Time of Corona” is a collection of paintings depicting the humanity and hope of the marginalized and misunderstood. A street photography showcase by Kobie Procter titled “An Urban Canvas” will continue on New Dock Street after launching earlier this year, with a series of projected photos documenting racial justice protests across America.

