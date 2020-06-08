St. Louis Muny Postpones Entire 2020 Summer Season

The 102-year-old venue will produce a series of online shows to be announced.

The St. Louis Muny announced June 8 that for the first time in its 102-year history the outdoor venue has postponed its entire 2020 season lineup until the summer of 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In April the Muny had postponed two of its seven summer productions to the 2021 season—Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins and Stephen Sondheim's Sweeney Todd—while hoping to begin its season July 20.

Current season ticket holders will be contacted with more information regarding their options and next steps.

“This is a historic first, and hopefully last, for our beloved theatre,” said Muny Board Chair Louis A. Cella in a statement. “Every member of the organization was hopeful and working on every possible option up until the moment we had to make this difficult decision. The sad reality is that there is simply no way to overcome the obstacles this pandemic has presented while ensuring the safety of our audience, staff, artists, and community.”

“From the beginning, our hope was that conditions would improve enough in time for us to continue the 102-year-old tradition of gathering to celebrate community and theatre at The Muny,” added Muny President and CEO Denny Reagan. “Coming together every summer is more than entertainment—it’s a reunion, a celebration and a tradition. To miss that for the first time in 102 years is tremendously difficult and disheartening.”

In lieu of the originally announced 2020 season lineup, a schedule of virtual alternative programming will be announced soon. The lineup will include digital broadcasts of past Muny Magic at The Sheldon performances, and a new series featuring Muny friends and family from around the world.

Beginning June 15 The Muny will broadcast five installments of its off-season cabaret Muny Magic at The Sheldon starting with Tony winner Beth Leavel’s series premiere performance from 2015.