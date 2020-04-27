St. Louis Muny Postpones Productions of Sweeney Todd and Mary Poppins

The outdoor venue is currently planning to launch its summer season in July.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the St. Louis Muny has postponed two of its seven summer productions to the 2021 season: Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins and Stephen Sondheim's Sweeney Todd.

The 2020 summer season, previously announced to launch June 15, is now scheduled to begin July 20 with the Tony-winning Broadway revival of John Kander and Fred Ebb’s Chicago. The Muny, however, is continuing to monitor the progression of the coronavirus. If conditions for a July 20 opening have not been deemed safe for its community by June 8, the entire season will be postponed until summer 2021.

The modified 2020 season is currently also scheduled to include The Sound of Music (July 29–August 4), On Your Feet! (August 7–13), Smokey Joe's Cafe (August 15–21), and Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (August 24–30). Click here for ticket information.

