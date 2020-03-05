Stage Adaptation of Disney Channel's Descendants Now Available for Licensing

The new musical has been adapted from the trilogy of TV films by Nick Blaemire and Madeline Smith.

A stage adaptation of the Disney Channel original movie series Descendants is now available for licensing from Music Theatre International, in partnership with Disney Theatrical Productions.

Descendants: The Musical is based on all three of the Descendants movies, which premiered on the Disney Channel in 2015, 2017, and 2019. Directed by Kenny Ortega, the films feature performances from such stage alums as Kristin Chenoweth, Cheyenne Jackson, and Dove Cameron.

The theatrical version features a book and additional lyrics by Glory Days writer Nick Blaemire. The contemporary pop score, which includes songs by more than 20 writers, has been adapted by Madeline Smith and orchestrated by Matthew Tishler.

Descendants joins MTI's newly launched Disney Channel Onstage collection, which also includes stage musicals based on such Disney Channel titles as High School Musical, Camp Rock, and Freaky Friday.

The story follows the teenage children of Disney villains Maleficent, Snow White's Evil Queen, Cruella De Vill, and Jafar as they attend high school alongside the children of Disney heroes. The show is written to run 100 minutes and can be performed without an intermission.

For more information, visit MTIShows.com.