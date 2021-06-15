Stage and Screen Performer Lisa Banes Dies at 65

The Gone Girl alum's Broadway credits included Rumors and Present Laughter.

Actor Lisa Banes, whose Broadway stage credits included Rumors and Present Laughter, died June 14 at the age of 65. The star passed away at Mount Sinai Morningside following a hit-and-run accident in NYC involving a scooter last week.

Ms. Banes made her Broadway debut as Cassie Cooper opposite a Tony-winning Christine Baranski in Neil Simon’s 1988 comedy Rumors. Prior to Broadway, the performer worked Off-Broadway, earning a Theatre World Award in 1981 for Look Back in Anger and a Drama Desk nomination in 1984 for Isn’t It Romantic.

In the ‘90s, Ms. Banes appeared in two Broadway premiere productions: Tom Stoppard’s Arcadia in 1995 and High Society, inspired by The Philadelphia Story, in 1998. Later, she played Miss Darling in the 2009 revival of Accent on Youth. Her final Broadway performance came a year later as Liz Essendine in a revival of Present Laughter opposite Victor Garber.

The performer, who resided in Los Angeles for most of her career, also took part in several regional productions. Among her LA credits are The Niceties at the Geffen Playhouse in 2019. She also appeared in the Off-Broadway Manhattan Theatre Club premiere the year prior; a filmed version of that engagement recently streamed.

On screen, Ms. Banes’ TV credits include The Trials of Rosie O'Neill, Son of a Beach, The King of Queens, Six Feet Under, Murder, She Wrote, Desparate Housewives, The Good Wife, Royal Pains, and others. The performer also had memorable roles in movies: she played one of Tom Cruise’s love interests in Cocktail and Rosamund Pike’s mother in the thriller Gone Girl.

Born July 9, 1955, in Chagrin Falls, Ohio, Ms. Banes studied acting at the Juilliard School of Drama. She is survived by her wife Kathryn Kranhold.