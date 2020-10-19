Stage and Screen Star Anthony Chisholm Dies at 77

The performer starred in four August Wilson productions on Broadway, earning a Tony nomination for his work in Radio Golf.

Stage and screen star Anthony Chisholm, who earned a Tony nomination for his work in the 2007 production of August Wilson’s Radio Golf, passed away October 16, according to Deadline . He was 77.

Mr. Chisholm was born April 9, 1943 in Cleveland, Ohio. Prior to his career as a performer, he served in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War. The actor's first credits included productions of The Boys from Syracuse and The Threepenny Opera at Karamu House Theater in Cleveland.

In addition to Radio Golf, Mr. Chisholm appeared in three other Wilson plays on Broadway: 1992’s Two Trains Running, 2004’s Gem of the Ocean, and Jitney in 2017. The latter marked his final Main Stem outing. The performer appeared in a number of workshops and Off-Broadway productions of dramas in Wilson’s American Century Cycle (also known as the Pittsburgh Cycle), as well.

Mr. Chisholm earned a number of accolades for his work on stage, including the NAACP Theatre Award, the AUDELCO Award, the Ovation Award, and the I.R.N.E. Award.

On screen, Mr. Chisholm appeared in Spike Lee’s Chi-Raq and played prisoner Burr Redding in HBO’s Oz. Other screen credits included Wu-Tang: An American Saga and Law & Order: SVU.

Mr. Chisholm is survived by his children Alexander and Che, as well as son-in-law Peter and grandchildren Ravi and Avani.

