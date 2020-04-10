Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation to Distribute Over $300,000 to SDC Members

The non-profit branch of the union will support those facing financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 health crisis.

The Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation has created an emergency assistance fund of more than $300,000 to help its society members facing financial struggles due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The outbreak has caused theatres to shutter to prevent the virus from spreading further.

“More than 500 members lost work immediately as this crisis hit, and countless others will face the impact in the months to come,” said SDC President Evan Yionoulis. “SDC is deeply grateful for this fund, which will provide immediate relief.”

The funds will be distributed through an appointed task force, with a portion earmarked for NYC-based members. Among those who donated are directors Marc Bruni (Beautiful—The Carole King Musical), Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown), Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen), and Susan Stroman (The Producers).

“Theatre artists, like all arts professionals, are reeling right now,” said Thomas Kail (Hamilton, In The Heights), who also contributed to the fund. “Community is particularly important for those of us who can’t practice our craft in isolation. For directors and choreographers, SDC has always been a place where our collective strength matters.”

Those wishing to donate can do so here .

SDC is the theatrical union that represents over 4,000 professional stage directors and choreographers throughout the United States, protecting the rights, health, and livelihood of all its members.

