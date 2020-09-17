Stage Door Virtually! Meet Hamilton Alums September 17

Stage Door Virtually! Meet Hamilton Alums September 17
By Dan Meyer
Sep 17, 2020
 
Playbill Social Selects teams up with Broadway Roulette's Elizabeth Durand Streisand for a virtual hangout.
Broadway Stage Door
Marc J. Franklin

Playbill Social Selects teams up with Broadway Roulette's Elizabeth Durand Streisand September 17 to present Stage Door Sessions, a virtual hangout featuring alums of some of the Main Stem's biggest hits. First up are folks from Hamilton at 7 PM ET.

Fans will meet three of the performers who helped the musical continue its momentum over the years, both on Broadway and on tour. Audiences can ask questions, interact with other fans, and learn new things about the stage where it happened.

Each session runs approximately one hour. Every 15 minutes, host Streisand “spins the wheel” and a new surprise guest arrives. Streisand is the co-founder and CEO of Broadway Roulette. Prior to launching Roulette, she spent 10 years as an entertainment journalist in NYC.

"We are all missing the unique energy of a live performance and the human connection we have with others who shared the experience," says Streisand. "Broadway Roulette's aim is to bring some of that magic online."

Click here for tickets to the Hamilton Stage Door Session.

Click here for tickets to the Rent Stage Door Session, September 24 at 8 PM.

Production Photos: Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton

Production Photos: Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton

10 PHOTOS
http://cdn-images.playbill.com/ee_assets/Aiken/ameri/tim/hambway01.jpg
Joan Marcus
Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Jasmine Cephas Jones
Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Jasmine Cephas Jones Joan Marcus
Christopher Jackson
Christopher Jackson and cast Joan Marcus
Leslie Odom, Jr.
Leslie Odom, Jr. Joan Marcus
Phillipa Soo and Lin-Manuel Miranda
Phillipa Soo and Lin-Manuel Miranda Joan Marcus
Daveed Diggs and cast
Daveed Diggs Joan Marcus
Jonathan Groff
Jonathan Groff Joan Marcus
Daveed Diggs
Daveed Diggs Joan Marcus
Leslie Odom, Jr.
Leslie Odom, Jr. Joan Marcus
The cast
The cast Joan Marcus
