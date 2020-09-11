Stage Door Virtually! Meet Hamilton and Rent Alums in New Online Sessions

Playbill Social Selects teams up with Broadway Roulette's Elizabeth Durand Streisand for a virtual hangout.

Playbill Social Selects is teaming up with Broadway Roulette's Elizabeth Durand Streisand to present Stage Door Sessions, a virtual hangout featuring alums from some of the Main Stem's biggest hits. First up are folks from Hamilton (September 17 at 7 PM ET) and Rent (September 24 at 8 PM).

Fans will meet three of the performers who helped the musicals continue their momentum over the years, both on Broadway and on tour. Audiences can ask questions, interact with other fans, and learn new things about the stages where it happened.

Each session runs approximately one hour. Every 15 minutes, host Streisand “spins the wheel” and a new surprise guest arrives. Streisand is the co-founder and CEO of Broadway Roulette. Prior to launching Roulette, she spent 10 years as an entertainment journalist in NYC.

"We are all missing the unique energy of a live performance and the human connection we have with others who shared the experience," says Streisand. "Broadway Roulette's aim is to bring some of that magic online."

Click here for tickets to the Hamilton Stage Door Session.

Click here for tickets to the Rent Stage Door Session.

