Stage Door Virtually! Meet Rent Alums September 24

By Dan Meyer
Sep 18, 2020
 
Playbill Social Selects teams up with Broadway Roulette's Elizabeth Durand Streisand for a virtual hangout.
Broadway Stage Door
Marc J. Franklin

Playbill Social Selects teams up with Broadway Roulette's Elizabeth Durand Streisand to present Stage Door Sessions, a virtual hangout featuring alums of some of the Main Stem's biggest hits. Next up are folks from Rent September 24 at 8 PM ET.

Fans will meet three of the performers who helped the musical continue its momentum over the years, both on Broadway and on tour. Audiences can ask questions, interact with other fans, and learn new things about the stage where it happened.

Each session runs approximately one hour. Every 15 minutes, host Streisand “spins the wheel,” and a new surprise guest arrives. Streisand is the co-founder and CEO of Broadway Roulette. Prior to launching Roulette, she spent 10 years as an entertainment journalist in NYC.

"We are all missing the unique energy of a live performance and the human connection we have with others who shared the experience," says Streisand. "Broadway Roulette's aim is to bring some of that magic online."

Click here for tickets. Looking for more digital theatre experiences? Check out all Playbill Social Selects has to offer on Playbill.com.

