Stage Door (Virtually) With the Cast of Company December 18

By Dan Meyer
Dec 18, 2020
 
Playbill Social Selects and Broadway Roulette present a virtual hangout for theatre fans of all ages.
Company at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre Marc J. Franklin

Phone rings, door chimes, in comes the cast of Company December 18 in Playbill Social Selects and Broadway Roulette's next Stage Door Sessions at 8 PM ET. Fans will meet three of the performers who are taking part in the new, gender-bent revival of Stephen Sondheim and Geroge Furth's musical.

Audiences can ask questions, interact with other fans, and learn new things about the stage where it happened. For tickets, click here.

Each Stage Door Session runs approximately one hour. Every 15 minutes, host Elizabeth Durand Streisand “spins the wheel,” and a new surprise guest arrives.

The new Company production, directed by Marianne Elliott, came to New York following a West End run. Performances began March 2 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, though the coronavirus pandemic prevented it from opening as scheduled on March 22—Sondheim's 90th birthday.

Looking for more digital theatre experiences? Check out all Playbill Social Selects (#SocialSelects) has to offer on Playbill.com.

Inside the First Performance of Company on Broadway With Katrina Lenk, Patti LuPone, and More

Inside the First Performance of Company on Broadway With Katrina Lenk, Patti LuPone, and More

Company at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre Jenny Anderson
Jennifer Simard Jenny Anderson
Kyle Dean Massey Jenny Anderson
Terence Archie Jenny Anderson
Signed Company playbills Jenny Anderson
Christopher Sieber Jenny Anderson
Nikki Renée Daniels Jenny Anderson
Claybourne Elder
Claybourne Elder Jenny Anderson
Bobby Conte Thornton Jenny Anderson
Greg Hildreth Jenny Anderson
