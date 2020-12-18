Stage Door (Virtually) With the Cast of Company December 18

Playbill Social Selects and Broadway Roulette present a virtual hangout for theatre fans of all ages.

Phone rings, door chimes, in comes the cast of Company December 18 in Playbill Social Selects and Broadway Roulette's next Stage Door Sessions at 8 PM ET. Fans will meet three of the performers who are taking part in the new, gender-bent revival of Stephen Sondheim and Geroge Furth's musical.

Audiences can ask questions, interact with other fans, and learn new things about the stage where it happened. For tickets, click here .

Each Stage Door Session runs approximately one hour. Every 15 minutes, host Elizabeth Durand Streisand “spins the wheel,” and a new surprise guest arrives.

The new Company production, directed by Marianne Elliott, came to New York following a West End run. Performances began March 2 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, though the coronavirus pandemic prevented it from opening as scheduled on March 22—Sondheim's 90th birthday.

