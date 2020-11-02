Stage Door with Hadestown and Jagged Little Pill, Go Down the Rabbit Hole to Wonderland, and More Digital Experiences This November

A new slate of digital theatre experiences is on tap this month from Playbill Social Selects, including two brand-new Stage Door Sessions (presented in partnership with Broadway Roulette), where fans will virtually meet three performers from a popular show. First up is 2020's most Tony-nominated musical, Jagged Little Pill (November 12), followed by a session with cast members from the 2019 Tony-winning musical Hadestown (November 19).
Ever wondered what happened to Wonderland after Alice returned home? Find out in Seize The Show’s new family-friendly adventure Saving Wonderland (November 20), in which the audience is plunged down the rabbit hole, choosing the direction of the new take on C.S. Lewis' fantasy.
Broadway Up Close's virtual tours also return with Broadway Beginnings (November 17), exploring the Main Stem's start in NYC around 34th Street before heading uptown to Times Square. The following week, audiences can go back in time with Broadway's Ruins (November 24), visiting venues that have been demolished and those hiding in plain sight. The two-part Hamilton virtual tour returns in December.
