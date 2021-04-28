Stage & Screen Auction, Benefiting Actors Fund, Features Memorabilia From Christine Baranski, Hugh Jackman, Carol Burnett, More

The April 28 auction includes items from the worlds of theatre, film, TV, opera, and dance.

Stage & Screen, an auction hosted by Doyle Auctioneers & Appraisers featuring memorabilia from the worlds of theatre, film, TV, opera, and dance, is held April 28 beginning at 10 AM ET to benefit The Actors Fund.

While a portion of proceeds from each item will benefit The Actors Fund, Tony and Emmy winner Christine Baranski has curated a collection of donated lots—including three of her own gowns—for which 100 percent of the hammer price goes entirely to the organization.

“Talk about spring cleaning! I asked my friends and colleagues of stage and screen to lend support to this meaningful auction and the response has been extraordinary,” said Baranski in an earlier statement. “Our colleagues in the performing arts need our support during this incredibly difficult time of crisis. The Actors Fund has provided a much-needed lifeline to our industry, and their work is nothing short of miraculous. I know I’m excited to see what Dolly Parton, Cher, Julie Andrews, Bruce Springsteen, and over 20 incredible stage and screen legends are pulling out of their closet! Let’s support The Actors Fund in what I know will be a fun, hopeful, and nostalgic event!”

Highlights from the auction include:

• Celeste Holm’s Golden Globe awarded in 1947 for Gentlemen’s Agreement

• Golden Age Hollywood and theatre memorabilia from the Celeste Holm Collection

• The Estate of Thomas P. Lacy featuring classic Broadway costume and set designs

• A Wolverine jacket from Hugh Jackman’s closet

• Boots, jeans, and T-shirt from Bruce Springsteen

• Black sequin gown made by David Dalrymple. Worn at Hulaween 2014 and ITV special It's the Girls in the U.K. from Bette Midler

• Banjo signed by Steve Martin

• Iconic glasses from Elton John

• Bob Mackie dresses from Carol Burnett

• Dolce & Gabbana dress worn by Glenn Close on the red carpet of the opening night of Sunset Boulevard

• Leather suit that Alan Cumming wore to the Tony Awards when he won the Best Actor in a Musical in 1998 for Cabaret

• A collection of signed books from Julie Andrews

• Oscar de la Renta gown worn by Renée Fleming to sing at the Diamond Jubilee Concert for Queen Elizabeth II in 2012 on the balcony of Buckingham Palace (with Alfie Boe).

• A limited edition leather bound copy of the screenplay of Downton Abbey (the first film) signed by director, writer, producer, and cast. There are only 30 of these in existence. Courtesy of Carnival Films.

• Screen-worn leather jackets from The Good Wife

• Dress worn by Tina Fey to the 2013 Emmy Awards where she won for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for 30 Rock

Joseph Benincasa, president and CEO of The Actors Fund, shared, “We are so grateful for Doyle and especially to our good friend Christine Baranski for creating this extraordinarily fun way to fundraise. Our job is to support the people who work in performing arts and entertainment. This is a really beautiful example of how this marvelous community continues to find creative, new ways to return the favor.”

The selection of items is available to view by clicking here.



(Updated April 28, 2021)