Stage & Screen Auction Raises Over $138,000 for The Actors Fund

The April 28 auction featured memorabilia from Christine Baranski, Carol Burnett, Hamilton, The Phantom of the Opera, and more.

Stage & Screen, the April 28 auction hosted by Doyle Auctioneers & Appraisers featuring memorabilia from the worlds of theatre, film, TV, opera, and dance, raised a total of $138,625 for The Actors Fund, not including the 10 percent of Doyle’s own profits from the rest of the sale.

With competitive international bidding, the entire sale totaled $615,573.

While a portion of proceeds from each item benefited The Actors Fund, Tony and Emmy winner Christine Baranski curated a collection of donated lots—including three of her own gowns—for which 100 percent of the hammer price went entirely to the organization.

Watch Christine Baranski Name-Drop Dozens of Fellow Glamorous Actresses (for a Good Cause)



A selection of auction highlights:



The Phantom of the Opera monkey prop sold for $31,500 (includes buyer’s premium)

monkey prop sold for $31,500 (includes buyer’s premium) Celeste Holm’s Golden Globe awarded in 1947 for Gentleman’s Agreement sold for $20,160 (includes buyer’s premium)

sold for $20,160 (includes buyer’s premium) Dolly Parton custom dress sold for $18,900 (includes buyer’s premium)

Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine jacket sold for $15,120 (includes buyer’s premium)

jacket sold for $15,120 (includes buyer’s premium) Boots, jeans and T-shirt from Bruce Springsteen sold for $15,120 (includes buyer’s premium)

Hamilton boots sold for $9,450 (includes buyer’s premium)

Joseph Benincasa, president and CEO of The Actors Fund, shared, “We are so grateful for Doyle and especially to our good friend Christine Baranski for creating this extraordinarily fun way to fundraise. Our job is to support the people who work in performing arts and entertainment. This is a really beautiful example of how this marvelous community continues to find creative, new ways to return the favor.”

Since March 18, 2020, The Actors Fund has provided more than $20 million in emergency financial assistance to more than 15,800 people who work in performing arts and entertainment.