Stage Version of Disney's Bedknobs and Broomsticks Will Launch U.K. Tour in 2021

Neil Bartram augments the Sherman Brothers' original score with a book by Brian Hill.

A stage adaptation of Disney’s 1971 live action-animated hybrid musical Bedknobs and Broomsticks will make its world premiere August 14, 2021, at Newcastle Theatre Royale, prior to a U.K. tour that includes a five-week holiday season at the Leeds Grand Theatre.

Angela Lansbury starred in the family-friendly adventure film, which features a score by Mary Poppins songwriters Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman. Neil Bartram is contributing new music and additional lyrics with a book by Brian Hill. Candice Edmunds and Jamie Harrison direct.

The musical from Hill and Bartram, whose The Story of My Life played a brief Broadway run in 2009, was originally announced as part of Chicago Shakespeare's 2018-2019 season but was postponed due to the untimely death of director and choreographer Rachel Rockwell.

The U.K. debut was previously reported as part of a host of project updates from Disney Theatrical Productions. Casting will be announced at a later date.

Bedknobs and Broomsticks concerns the three orphaned Rawlins children, who are evacuated from wartime London to live with the mysterious Eglantine Price. Upon discovering Eglantine to be a trainee witch, they join forces to search for a secret spell that will defeat the enemy once and for all.

The production will also have set and illusion design by Jamie Harrison, costume design by Gabriella Slade, orchestrations by Simon Hale, musical supervision by Tom Murray, choreography and movement direction by Neil Bettles, sound design by Gareth Fry, lighting design by Simon Wilkinson, and production management by Gary Beestone.

Bedknobs and Broomsticks is produced by Michael Harrison by special arrangement with Disney Theatrical Productions.

For tickets visit BedKnobsOnstage.com.