Stagedoor Manor Launches Virtual Workshops With Denée Benton, Ali Stroker, Eva Noblezada, and More

Train with Broadway stars this summer as part of the newly launched Playhouse platform.

Performing arts camp Stagedoor Manor has launched a virtual training platform to connect young people with stars of the stage and screen this summer. The digital programming, called Playhouse, will feature live workshops and Q&A sessions.

The roster of artists includes Ali Stroker, Eva Noblezada, Denée Benton, Javier Muñoz, Kelli O’Hara, Rob McClure, Stephanie Hsu, Kerry Butler, Ben Fankhauser, Taylor Louderman, Solea Pfeiffer, Alex Brightman, Corey Cott, Christy Altomare, and Andrew Barth Feldman, among many more.

Playhouse is created by Stagedoor Manor alums Erich Bergen (Madam Secretary), Jeremy Leiner, and Dana Steingold (Beetlejuice The Musical). Check it out here.

"Playhouse provides a special place for students to connect with fellow theatre lovers, while learning from their favorite Broadway stars,” shared Bergen. "We cherished our summers at Stagedoor, where we discovered passion, confidence, and acceptance with a family of growing artists. Since we cannot gather in the same theaters and studios that we love, we are proud to partner with Stagedoor to expand its programming into the virtual classroom, giving kids everywhere that same experience of joy, inclusion, and community that helped shape us as artists."