Staging The Comeback: Go Behind the Curtain With Broadway Stage Manager Cody Renard Richard

This four-part series, sponsored by Prudential, gives a platform to the talented individuals working behind the scenes in theatre.

Go behind the curtain with Prudential and Playbill for Staging the Comeback, an online series where we hear from the talented, passionate people working behind the scenes in theatre, helping to get Broadway and the performing arts back up and running.

In the fourth of these exclusive videos, we hear from Broadway stage manager Cody Renard Richard, whose credits include Pass Over, Freestyle Love Supreme, and the 74th Annual Tony Awards.

To view the other videos in this series, click here.