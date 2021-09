Staging The Comeback: Go Behind the Curtain with Hair and Wig Supervisor Kevin Thomas Garcia

This four-part series sponsored by Prudential gives a platform to the talented individuals working behind the scenes in theater.

Go behind the curtain with Prudential and Playbill for Staging The Comeback, an online series where we hear from the talented, passionate people working behind the scenes in theater, helping to get Broadway and the performing arts back up and running. In the first of these exclusive videos, we hear from Broadway hair and wig supervisor Kevin Thomas Garcia, whose credits include Kinky Boots, Anastasia, and Hadestown.