Staging The Comeback: Go Behind the Curtain With Producer, Writer, and Consultant JJ Maley

This four-part series sponsored by Prudential gives a platform to the talented individuals working behind the scenes in theatre.

Go behind the curtain with Prudential and Playbill for Staging The Comeback, an online series where we hear from the talented, passionate people working behind the scenes in theatre, helping to get Broadway and the performing arts back up and running. In the second of these exclusive videos, we hear from Broadway producer, writer, and gender consultant JJ Maley, whose credits include Be More Chill and What the Constitution Means to Me.