Star-Studded Red Bucket Match-Up Raises Nearly $2 Million for Broadway Cares

Tony nominee Aaron Tveit and Emmy winner Eric McCormack scored the highest totals.

Six Broadway and TV celebrities have raised $1,919,254 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ annual National Grants Program as part of the inaugural Red Bucket Match-Up campaign. As previously announced , the virtual fundraiser replaced the annual spring collection at theatres across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Competing to raise money were Tony winner Jason Alexander (Seinfeld, Jerome Robbins' Broadway), current Tony nominees Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill) and Aaron Tveit (Moulin Rouge!), Emmy winner Eric McCormack (Will & Grace), Jordan Fisher (Dear Evan Hansen), and Jenna Ushkowitz (Glee).

Tveit landed in the top spot, raising $174,125, closely followed by McCormack’s $159,250. In addition, Alexander, Fisher, Gallagher, and Ushkowitz each raised more than $100,000.

Each of the stars used their social media channels to ask for contributions to their virtual red buckets—a long-standing symbol of Broadway Cares’ fundraising efforts. From live Instagram broadcasts to impromptu musical performances, the six performers courted their fans and followers to help them raise more donations than the other team leaders.

Donations were matched by Gilead Sciences Inc., with the biopharmaceutical company ultimately donating $1 million. The Broadway Cares campaign supports organizations helping those dealing with HIV/AIDS, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and other life-threatening illnesses in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS, COVID-19, and other critical illnesses across the United States.