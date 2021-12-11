Star-Studded The 24 Hour Plays Broadway Gala Presents In-Person and Live Stream Performance December 11

Midori Francis, Jessica Hecht, Nia Vardalos, Noah Galvin, Merle Dandridge, Anna Chlumsky, and more perform.

Artists from Broadway, TV, and film come together to create brand-new plays and musicals written, rehearsed, and performed in 24 hours. The 21st annual The 24 Hour Plays Broadway Gala is held December 11 at 8 PM ET and features a lineup including performers Anna Chlumsky, Jessica Hecht, Midori Francis, Nia Vardalos, Merle Dandridge, Matthew Morrison, Noah Galvin, and Sherri Saum.

For the first time, the event features The 24 Hour Plays, The 24 Hour Musicals, and The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues in a taped-to-live format. Guests can join in-person watch parties in New York and Los Angeles or purchase a ticket to watch the live stream from the comfort of their home.

“After 18 months, over 500 new free-to-view theatre pieces and millions of viewers, The 24 Hour Plays are beginning the process of bringing our artists and audiences back together,” said artistic director Mark Armstrong in an earlier statement. “For our 21st annual event, we’re going bi-coastal (and elsewhere) to celebrate the resiliency of our artistic community, the breadth of our audience reach, and raise needed funds for our non-profit programs.”

The lineup of performers also features Alexander Flores, Alexis Floyd, Amy Hargreaves, Anna Suzuki, Arielle Kebbel, Baron Vaughn, Bill Heck, Brandon Flynn, David Hull, Dylan Arnold, Eve Lindley, Gillian Jacobs, Joel Marsh Garland, Julia Chan, Mary McCann, Paul Scheer, Pauline Chalamet, Russell G. Jones, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Susannah Perkins, Victoria Pedretti, and Willa Fitzgerald.

Writers and composers crafting works are Aimee Mann, Brad Silnutzer, christopher oscar peña, Dave Harris, Gracie Gardner, J. Holtham, Joey Orton, Jonathan Coulton, Jonathan Marc Sherman, Kristoffer Diaz, Libby Winters, Lily Houghton, Mario Correa, Matt Buechele, Michael Mitnick, Rachel Axler, Steve Yockey, Sung Rno, Talene Monahon, and Warren Leight.

Set to direct pieces are Elizabeth Williamson, Gordon Greenberg, Hal Brooks, Jaki Bradley, Jenna Rossman, Katie Locke O’Brien, Mia Walker, Michael John Garcés, Neil Pepe, Patricia McGregor, Sarna Lapine, Sean Daniels, Tara Elliott, and Victor Malana Maog.