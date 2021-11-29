Star-Studded Virtual Reading of The Normal Heart Will Get Encore Streaming Presentation

Plus, watch Jeremy Pope as Felix and Sterling K. Brown as Ned in a clip from the show.

The star-studded virtual reading of Larry Kramer’s The Normal Heart is receiving an encore streaming presentation, with a brand-new Q&A, in honor of World AIDS Day. The event will take place December 4 with showings at 3 PM and 8 PM ET.

Ahead of the stream, check out Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown as Ned Weeks and Tony nominee Jeremy Pope as Felix Turner, above.

The cast for the reading, which premiered May 8, also includes Laverne Cox as Dr. Emma Brookner, Jake Borelli as Tommy Boatwright, Vincent Rodriguez III as Bruce Niles, Guillermo Díaz as Ben Weeks, Ryan O’Connell Craig as Donner/Grady, Daniel Newman as Mickey Marcus, Jay Hayden as David/Hiram Keebler, and Danielle Savre as Examining Doctor. Martin Sheen provides an introduction.

“This presentation of The Normal Heart and its extraordinarily talented, diverse cast made an incredible impact earlier this year,” said director Paris Barclay. “We all felt it was important to re-stream the historic reading to bring more awareness not just to World AIDS Day, but to the message of Larry Kramer's landmark play—which feels even more relevant today.”

Barclay and the cast will participate in the post-show talkback. The presentation supports ONE Archives Foundation and Invisible Histories Project, which both honor the legacies of HIV/AIDS activists through education and outreach resources.