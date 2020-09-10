Stars in the House Celebrates 200th Episode September 10 With Night at the Museum's Ben Stiller, Carla Gugino, Owen Wilson, More

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, celebrates its 200th episode September 8 with cast members from the Night at the Museum film trilogy.

Guests include Ben Stiller, Carla Gugino, Owen Wilson, Hank Azaria, and Steve Coogan. The stream will be available beginning at 8 PM ET in the video above.

This episode also features an appearance from the team at Poll Hero Project, who have been working to register young adults as paid poll workers who will help make the 2020 election a success. To learn more or to join the 15,000 (and counting) young people who have registered, visit PollHero.org.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.



(Updated September 10, 2020)