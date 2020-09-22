Stars in the House Celebrates Americans for the Arts September 22 With Brian Stokes Mitchell, Annette Bening, Ariana DeBose, More

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, celebrates Americans for the Arts, an organization whose mission is to build recognition and support for the dynamic value of the arts, September 22. Tune in above beginning at 8 PM.

Guests include Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell, Annette Bening, Ariana DeBose, Ben Folds, Todrick Hall, Javier Muñoz, Tony winner Bebe Neuwirth, Storm Reid, Alfre Woodard, Dr. Jonathan LaPook, and Americans for the Arts Chief Counsel of Government and Public Affairs and Executive Director Nina Ozlu Tunceli.

“We’re so thrilled that Annette Bening approached us about having Americans for the Arts and its Arts Action Fund on Stars in the House for National Voter Registration Day,” Wesley says. “It brings together two of our favorite things: the arts and a fair democracy!”

“And,” adds Rudetsky, “we’re going to make sure tons of vital voting information will be given throughout the show while still keeping the entertainment level at 100 percent.”

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

