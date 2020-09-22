Stars in the House Celebrates Americans for the Arts September 22 With Brian Stokes Mitchell, Annette Bening, Ariana DeBose, More

toggle menu
toggle search form
Playbill Universe   Stars in the House Celebrates Americans for the Arts September 22 With Brian Stokes Mitchell, Annette Bening, Ariana DeBose, More
By Andrew Gans
Sep 22, 2020
 
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, celebrates Americans for the Arts, an organization whose mission is to build recognition and support for the dynamic value of the arts, September 22. Tune in above beginning at 8 PM.

Guests include Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell, Annette Bening, Ariana DeBose, Ben Folds, Todrick Hall, Javier Muñoz, Tony winner Bebe Neuwirth, Storm Reid, Alfre Woodard, Dr. Jonathan LaPook, and Americans for the Arts Chief Counsel of Government and Public Affairs and Executive Director Nina Ozlu Tunceli.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

“We’re so thrilled that Annette Bening approached us about having Americans for the Arts and its Arts Action Fund on Stars in the House for National Voter Registration Day,” Wesley says. “It brings together two of our favorite things: the arts and a fair democracy!”

“And,” adds Rudetsky, “we’re going to make sure tons of vital voting information will be given throughout the show while still keeping the entertainment level at 100 percent.”

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

Jennifer Hudson, Annette Bening, and More Celebrate Center Theater Group’s 50th Anniversary May 20

Jennifer Hudson, Annette Bening, and More Celebrate Center Theater Group’s 50th Anniversary May 20

The celebration at the Ahmanson Theatre included a star-studded one-night-only production to honor the Los Angeles theatre company.

14 PHOTOS
Jennifer Hudson at Center Theatre Group’s 50<sup>th</sup> Anniversary Celebration at the Ahmanson Theatre
Jennifer Hudson at Center Theatre Group’s 50th Anniversary Celebration at the Ahmanson Theatre Rich Polk/Getty Images
Center_Theatre_Group_50th_Anniversary_Celebration_2017_Annette_Bening_HR
Barrett Foa at Center Theatre Group’s 50th Anniversary Celebration at the Ahmanson Theatre Rich Polk/Getty Images
Center_Theatre_Group_50th_Anniversary_Celebration_2017_Annette_Bening_HR
Louis Gossett, Jr. at Center Theatre Group’s 50th Anniversary Celebration at the Ahmanson Theatre Rich Polk/Getty Images
Doug LaBrecque, Christy Carlson Romano, Benjamin Schrader, Merle Dandridge, Barrett Foa, and Aryana Williams at Center Theatre Group’s 50<sup>th</sup> Anniversary Celebration at the Ahmanson Theatre
Doug LaBrecque, Christy Carlson Romano, Benjamin Schrader, Merle Dandridge, Barrett Foa, and Aryana Williams at Center Theatre Group’s 50th Anniversary Celebration at the Ahmanson Theatre Rich Polk/Getty Images
Paul Oakley Stovall, Charlie Hofheimer, Thomas Sadoski and Annette Bening at Center Theatre Group’s 50<sup>th</sup> Anniversary Celebration at the Ahmanson Theatre
Paul Oakley Stovall, Charlie Hofheimer, Thomas Sadoski and Annette Bening at Center Theatre Group’s 50th Anniversary Celebration at the Ahmanson Theatre Rich Polk/Getty Images
Phylicia Rashad at Center Theatre Group’s 50<sup>th</sup> Anniversary Celebration at the Ahmanson Theatre
Phylicia Rashad at Center Theatre Group’s 50th Anniversary Celebration at the Ahmanson Theatre Rich Polk/Getty Images
at Center Theatre Group’s 50<sup>th</sup> Anniversary Celebration at the Ahmanson Theatre
Matthew Broderick at Center Theatre Group’s 50th Anniversary Celebration at the Ahmanson Theatre Rich Polk/Getty Images
Alfred Molina at Center Theatre Group’s 50<sup>th</sup> Anniversary Celebration at the Ahmanson Theatre
Alfred Molina at Center Theatre Group’s 50th Anniversary Celebration at the Ahmanson Theatre Rich Polk/Getty Images
Annette Bening at Center Theatre Group’s 50<sup>th</sup> Anniversary Celebration at the Ahmanson Theatre
Annette Bening at Center Theatre Group’s 50th Anniversary Celebration at the Ahmanson Theatre Rich Polk/Getty Images
at Center Theatre Group’s 50<sup>th</sup> Anniversary Celebration at the Ahmanson Theatre
Tyne Daly at Center Theatre Group’s 50th Anniversary Celebration at the Ahmanson Theatre Rich Polk/Getty Images
Share
Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.