Stars in the House Celebrates Ann Reinking With Bebe Neuwirth, Rick Elice, Rob Fisher, More February 5

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, celebrates the life of Ann Reinking, who passed away in December at the age of 71, February 5.

Guests include Tony winner Bebe Neuwirth, Rick Elice, Rob Fisher, Greg Butler, Maria DiDia, Caitlin Carter, Jim Borstleman, and William Whitener. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

A Celebration of Tony and Olivier Award Winner Ann Reinking on the Stage

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.

