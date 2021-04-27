Stars in the House Celebrates Annie With Andrea McArdle, Allison Smith, Bill Berloni, More April 27

Christine Pedi guest hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefiting The Actors Fund.

Christine Pedi (Forbidden Broadway, Chicago) guest hosts Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, April 27.

The 8 PM stream celebrates the Tony-winning musical Annie. Guests include former title players Andrea McArdle, Alicia Morton, Allison Smith, and Josie Todd as well as animal trainer Bill Berloni.

Annie has a book by Thomas Meehan, music by Charles Strouse, and lyrics by Martin Charnin.

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.

