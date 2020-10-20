Stars in the House Celebrates Artists in Residence Recording With Laura Osnes, Alan Menken, More October 20

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, celebrates Artists in Residence, the 14-track recording from Broadway Records and producer Andrew Gerle that benefits the Actors Fund and the Dramatists Guild Foundation, October 20 at 8 PM ET.

Guests include Gerle, Victoria Huston-Elem, Eli Zoller, Peter Mills, Jonathan Tunick, Carmel Dean, Christiane Noll, Stephen Flaherty, Will Reynolds, Eric Price, Laura Osnes, Alan Menken, and David Zippel.

READ: Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, David Zippel, Carmel Dean, More Break Down Their Songs for New Artists in Residence Album

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

