Stars in the House Celebrates Assassins April 16 With Michael Cerveris, Terrence Mann, Debra Monk, More

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, celebrates the Stephen Sondheim-John Weidman musical Assassins April 14.

Guests include several actors who have appeared in various productions of the musical—including Michael Cerveris, Greg Germann, Annie Golden, Terrence Mann, Debra Monk, Anne L. Nathan, and Lee Wilkof—plus Jerry Zaks, who directed the show's Off-Broadway debut.

Assassins, exploring the lives of nine individuals who assassinated or tried to assassinate the President of the United States, premiered Off-Broadway at Playwrights Horizons December 18, 1990, and closed February 16, 1991, after 73 performances. The Broadway production received the 2004 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical. Classic Stage Company was two weeks into rehearsals for Assassins when New York’s performance venues shut down March 12, 2020.

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.

