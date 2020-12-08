Stars in the House Celebrates Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' Red Bucket Follies December 8

The stream of Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series will benefit Broadway Cares.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, celebrates Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' Red Bucket Follies, the annual fundraiser honoring Broadway chorus members, December 8 at 8 PM ET.

The evening, benefiting Broadway Cares, will welcome the organization's Executive Director, Tom Viola.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

