Stars in the House Celebrates Broadway Cares With Executive Director Tom Viola April 9

Benefits and Galas   Stars in the House Celebrates Broadway Cares With Executive Director Tom Viola April 9
By Andrew Gans
Apr 09, 2021
 
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, shines its spotlight on Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' annual Easter Bonnet Competition April 9.

Broadway Cares Executive Director Tom Viola will join the hosts as they look back at highlights from the annual fundraiser. The event typically marks the culmination of the spring fundraising period as Broadway, Off-Broadway, and touring productions collect money (in signature red buckets) for the non-profit organization. The ceremony serves as an annual pageant for shows, with casts presenting sketches and custom-made, extravagant headwear before the grand totals are revealed. The 2020 event was canceled due to the pandemic.

Thoroughly_Modern_Millie_Actors_Fund_Party_2018_02_HR.jpg
Tom Viola Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

READ: Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Launches Red Bucket Match-Up Fundraising Campaign

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.

