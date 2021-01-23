Stars in the House Celebrates Chita Rivera's Birthday January 23

By Andrew Gans
Jan 23, 2021
 
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, celebrates the birthday of Broadway icon Chita Rivera January 23.

Join two-time Tony winner Rivera (Kiss of the Spider Woman, The Rink) and more beginning at 8 PM.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—now streaming Tuesday-Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

Celebrate Broadway Legend Chita Rivera

Celebrate Broadway Legend Chita Rivera

25 PHOTOS
Chita Rivera and Liane Plane in <i>West Side Story</i>.
Chita Rivera and Liane Plane in West Side Story
Chita Rivera in West Side Story.
Chita Rivera in West Side Story
Dick Van Dyke and Chita Rivera in Bye Bye Birdie.
Dick Van Dyke and Chita Rivera in Bye Bye Birdie Friedman-Abeles / The New York Public Library
Chita Rivera and Dick Van Dyke in Bye Bye Birdie.
Chita Rivera and Dick Van Dyke in Bye Bye Birdie Friedman-Abeles / The New York Public Library
Chita Rivera
Chita Rivera and cast in Bajour
Chita Rivera in <i>Bajour</i>
Chita Rivera in Bajour Friedman-Abeles
Gwen Verdon and Chita Rivera in Chicago.
Gwen Verdon and Chita Rivera in Chicago. Martha Swope / The New York Public Library
Chita Rivera and Gwen Verdon in <i>Chicago</i>
Chita Rivera and Gwen Verdon in Chicago Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Gwen Verdon and Chita Rivera in <i>Chicago</i>
Gwen Verdon and Chita Rivera in Chicago Photo by Martha Swope
Chita Rivera
Chita Rivera and Donald O'Connor in Bring Back Birdie Martha Swope
